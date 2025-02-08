Pakistani Navy chief hails Iran’s presence in Aman-2025 drills

Karachi, IRNA – Pakistan’s Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf says Iran’s participation in the Aman-2025 naval exercises is important for achieving the drills' goals.

Speaking to IRNA in Karachi after meeting with Iranian Navy Chief Brigadier General Shahram Irani and visiting Iran’s Jamaran warship, the admiral praised Iran’s commitment to working with regional countries to promote peace and security at sea.

This marks the first time an Iranian warship has joined the Pakistani maneuvers, which Admiral Ashraf said signaled the existence of “good neighborliness” between the two countries and close ties between their navies

He noted that the Aman-2025 exercises are an international event aimed at promoting cooperation to ensure maritime safety.

He emphasized that Iran's involvement in the war games demonstrates a shared commitment to enhancing peace and security in the region and beyond.

