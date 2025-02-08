Pezeshkian highlights need to preserve resources for future generations

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for optimal use of existing natural resources in order to preserve them for the next generations.

Pezeshkian was speaking on Saturday in the city of Sirjan, Kerman Province, where he inaugurated several development projects.

“We must not only use all available resources but we are expected to invest them in our children's future to ensure their sustainable lives,” the president said.

Describing recent remarks made by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as wise, Pezeshkian expressed confidence that Iran has the potential to build a bright future, urging the nation to believe in this vision to make Iran a leading country in the region.

With self-reliance, the Islamic Republic can turn into the best country in science, technology and power, he added, reiterating calls for increased collaboration to address the country’s challenges effectively.

4208**4194