Iran, Pakistan to enhance naval cooperation through AMAN-25 exercise: Iranian Navy chief

Karachi, IRNA – The commander of the Iranian Navy has said that Iran and Pakistan are working to enhance their operational naval cooperation and are planning joint exercises in the future.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani arrived in Pakistan's city of Karachi early on Saturday, leading a high-ranking Iranian military delegation that will participate in the multinational naval exercise AMAN-25. Speaking to IRNA, he emphasized that Iran’s high-level presence at the event reflects the significance of its relations with Pakistan.

The event is a “valuable opportunity for Iran and Pakistan to strengthen their operational capabilities at sea,” Irani said.

He expressed hope that ongoing interactions between the navies of the two countries would pave the way for future bilateral exercises. Irani also appreciated the efforts of Iran’s embassy and military attaché in Pakistan in facilitating expanded naval cooperation.

“Our agenda includes inviting our Pakistani friends to participate in future exercises hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Irani traveled to Pakistan at the official invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, to attend both the AMAN-25 exercise and the International Maritime Conference.

During his visit, Irani is scheduled to meet with Admiral Ashraf, and observe operational segments of the multinational exercise.

Pakistan’s AMAN-25 multinational naval exercise, under the slogan “Together for Peace,” kicked off in Karachi on Friday with the participation of 60 nations.

In a recent interview with IRNA, Admiral Ashraf welcomed Iran’s participation in the exercise, highlighting Pakistan’s strong naval ties with Iran and its eagerness to further enhance cooperation.

