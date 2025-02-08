AEOI chief inaugurates nuclear technology project in Isfahan

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Vice-president Mohammad Eslami has launched the production line of Iridium hexafluoride (IrF6), a key material widely used for medical purposes, and in oil and gas industries.

Eslami, also the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), launched the production line of IrF6 at Isfahan’s Shahid Raeisi Nuclear Site on Saturday.

With the inauguration of the project, Iran has become self-sufficient in producing IrF6, joining a few world countries possessing the technology.

The IrF6 is used in brachytherapy, a form of radiation treatment that is given directly into humans’ body. It is also used for low-dose medical radiography, and the production of IR192 used in oil and gas industries, among other purposes.

Salami is due to travel to Yazd Province on Sunday, where he will also inaugurate nuclear technology projects on the eve of the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

