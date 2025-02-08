Foreign minister thanks Leader, says remarks on negotiating with U.S. were ‘instructive’

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s foreign minister says remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about negotiating with the United States have been “instructive.”

In a written message on Saturday, a day after important remarks by Ayatollah Khamenei, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the statements had been “instructive” and “path-opening.”

On Friday, the Leader said negotiating with the United States government was “unwise” and “not honorable.” Ayatollah Khamenei referred to Iran’s past experience in negotiating a comprehensive deal with six world countries — including the United States — in 2015 and said Washington had failed to uphold its obligations under that agreement.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran was not opposed to negotiations per se and that it was involved in negotiations with all countries in the world. He said Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was “one of the busiest foreign ministries” in the world, conducting negotiations with and trips to countries all over the world.

In his Saturday message, Araghchi thanked the Leader for praising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and said he and staff had been made proud.

He also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would act according to the three principles of “dignity, prudence, and expediency” and would use all available resources and “political and diplomatic interactions” to secure Iran’s national interests and security.

