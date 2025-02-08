Leader meets senior Hamas members

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has met with senior members of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas.

The meeting took place in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday morning.

Ayatollah Khamenei held talks with the chairman and members of Hamas’ Shura Council, a consultative body that elects the resistance movement's politburo. The Shura Council of Hamas is currently led by Muhammad Ismail Darwish, also known as Abu Omar Hassan.

Abu Omar Hassan (right) and other Hamas members meet the Leader in Tehran on February 8, 2025.

(The story is being updated.)

