Hamas releases 3 Israeli prisoners in exchange for 183 Palestinians

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has released three Israeli prisoners in a fifth exchange with the occupying regime, which is set to free 183 Palestinians from its jails.

Hamas fighters handed the three prisoners -- Ohad Ben Ami, 56, Eli Sharabi, 52, and Or Levy, 34--over to Red Cross officials in Gaza on Saturday.

Dozens of Palestinians arrived in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, after being released from Israeli prisons. More are expected to be freed shortly.

In a statement on Friday, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs’ Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced the names of the prisoners who will be released later on Saturday.

The total number of released prisoners by orders of the resistance is 183. They include 111 prisoners from Gaza arrested after October 7, 2023, 18 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment, and 54 prisoners with high sentences, the statement read.

The Zionist regime and Hamas announced a three-phase ceasefire deal on January 15, following UN-endorsed indirect negotiations between the two sides, putting an end to over 15 months of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Under the first phase of the deal, which began on January 19 and will last 42 days, a total of 33 Israeli prisoners will be released including women and those over 50. For each Israeli prisoner, between 30 and 50 Palestinians will be released by Israel.

So far, Hamas has released 18 Israeli prisoners, while the occupying regime has released 383 Palestinians in accordance with the deal.

4354**4194