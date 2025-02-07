Feb 7, 2025, 7:10 PM
Zarif pays tribute to fallen Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

Tehran, IRNA – Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif has paid tribute to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the fallen leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), during a visit to neighboring Iraq.

Al-Muhandis, along with General Qassem Soleimani of Iran, was assassinated by the United States military near Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Zarif has traveled to Iraq upon an invitation by Ammar Hakim, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, to attend a meeting dubbed “The Lovers of Ahl al-Bayt Conference.”

