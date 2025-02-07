Iranian, Vatican foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations, regional, global developments

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Richard Gallagher held a phone conversation on Wednesday, discussing the latest developments in bilateral relations, regional issues, and international affairs.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the current status of relations between Iran and the Vatican, as well as broader regional and global developments.

Araghchi emphasized the long-standing and positive relationship between Iran and the Vatican, stressing the importance of continued religious dialogue and consultations between the two sides. He expressed hope that these exchanges would strengthen mutual understanding among followers of different faiths and help promote peace and justice in the world, based on shared values of Abrahamic religions.

Archbishop Gallagher, for his part, praised Iran's constructive approach to preserving and expanding bilateral interactions, underscoring the need for collective efforts to maintain peace and promote justice globally.

9341**9417