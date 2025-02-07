Zarif: Shias’ support for Sunni Palestinians refuted claims of sectarianism

Tehran, IRNA – Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif says the Shias of the world showed with their support for the Sunni people in the Gaza Strip that any claim that they have sectarian inclinations is baseless.

Addressing a meeting dubbed “The Lovers of Ahl al-Bayt” in Baghdad on Friday, Zarif said that “We have sacrificed more for our Palestinian sisters and brothers than for anybody else, and nobody has sacrificed as much as we have for the sake of our Sunni brothers and sisters in Palestine.”

You can read a transcript of Zarif’s speech here.

