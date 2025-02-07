Leader: One shall not negotiate with a perfidious U.S. government

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says negotiating with the perfidious United States government is unwise.

“Negotiating with America will solve no problem. Proof? [Past] experience!” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Friday.

The Leader referred to Iran’s past experience in negotiating and making a deal with the United States and other governments back in the 2010s, and said that even though Iran offered generous concessions to the other side under that agreement, the U.S. reneged on its obligations.

“The Americans did not comply with that very agreement. The very same person who is now in office [in the United States] tore up the agreement,” he said. “The agreement was meant for America’s sanctions to be removed. They were not removed! America’s sanctions were not removed.”

That, Ayatollah Khamenei said, is Iran’s experience.

“One shall not negotiate with a government like this; negotiating [with it] is unwise, not intelligent, not honorable,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei acknowledged that Iran faced certain economic difficulties.

“As for their livelihood, nearly most echelons of the population have certain afflictions…; however, what resolves those problems is a domestic element,” he said. “[And] the domestic element comprises of efforts by responsible officials and the cooperation of the nation united.”

The Leader said that officials were already busy working to solve those problems. “I am very hopeful that… this respectable administration will be able to at least ease people’s livelihood problems.”

Ayatollah Khamenei was speaking during a meeting with commanders, staff, and airmen from the Iranian Army’s Air Force and Air Defense Force in Tehran.

The Leader emphasized that Iran was not opposed to negotiations per se and that it was involved in negotiations with all countries in the world.

“The only exception here is America. Of course, we don’t count the Israeli regime as an exception — because that regime is not a government to begin with and is rather a criminal and land-usurping gang,” he said.

‘Iran to respond to threats accordingly’

“The Americans are sitting [behind their desks] changing the map of the world on paper. Of course, it is only on paper, it has no reality to it. They also opine about us, they talk about us, they threaten us,” Ayatollah Khamenei said elsewhere in his remarks.

“If they threaten us [verbally], we will threaten them. If they actuate that threat, we will actuate ours. If they violate our nation’s security, we will violate their security without a doubt,” the Leader added.

