Iran condemns new US sanctions targeting oil sales

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned a new round of sanctions imposed by the United States on a dozen people and firms that Washington says facilitate Iranian oil shipments.

Baghaei said the new sanctions were “entirely illegitimate” and “in contravention of international rules and regulations.”

“The Iranian government holds America liable for the consequences of such unilateral acts and bullying,” he said.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on more than a dozen people and companies in China, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for alleged involvement in facilitating Iran’s oil shipments.

The targeted entities include Iranian and Indian citizens, crew management firms, and a collection of ships.

The measures were the first ones under U.S. President Donald Trump’s second administration. Trump earlier signed a presidential memorandum resuming a campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran.

9341**4482