Pezeshkian: Nuclear weapons have no place in Islamic Republic’s doctrine

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says his country does not seek war and nuclear weapons, as the Islamic Republic’s doctrine rejects the massacre of innocent people under any circumstances.

“War is not in our benefit; we are not seeking nuclear weapons. This is the fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution,” Pezeshkian said on Thursday, in reference to a religious decree by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which bans the use of nukes and weapons of mass destruction.

The president added that even those “who make claims” inside Iran cannot push the country into going nuclear, because the “the doctrine of the Islamic Republic rejects the massacre of innocent people under any circumstances.”

President Pezeshkian made the comments in Tehran as he addressed more than 100 envoys from foreign countries and international organizations to Tehran on the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He said that the Israeli regime, which has conducted acts of aggression against all regional countries, raises issues against Iran’s nuclear activities.

That’s while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has inspected Iran’s nuclear sites whenever it has intended to do so, Pezeshkian said, adding that his country has no problem with more inspections, as it has no plans to attain nuclear weapons.

President Pezeshkian addresses foreign envoys to Tehran on February 6, 2025.

The Iranian president criticized Western media for their propaganda campaign against the Islamic Republic while remaining silent on the Israeli regime’s atrocities committed against the people of Gaza during its months-long war on the besieged Palestinian territory.

“Unfair media around the world continue to label Iran every day as a source of tension in the region. They talk about human rights, but almost 14,000 children were killed in Gaza, women got killed and hospitals were destroyed before the eyes of people across the world,” he said.

Pezeshkian emphasized that global peace would be achieved only after people’s rights are respected regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion and beliefs.

“Tranquility will be attained through justice and fairness, equality, brotherhood and friendship, not war and bloodshed,” he said, reiterating that Iran seeks friendly ties with other nations.

