VP: Iran supports Iraq’s defense of security, sovereignty

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif says his country supports Iraq in defending its security, sovereignty and independence.

Zarif made the comment in a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad on Thursday.

The VP said that Iran and Iraq play a key role in enhancing regional stability, and said that his country supports Iraq in defending its security, sovereignty and independence, according to a press release by the Iraqi president’s office.

Rashid said on his part that Iraq wants to further develop ties with Iran and enhance cooperation in favor of mutual interests.

The two officials discussed regional issues as well, including developments in Palestine, with the Iraqi president reaffirming his country’s stance on the Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

Zarif also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

Zarif holds talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani (right) in Baghdad, February 6, 2025.

The two expressed their commitment to the growing relationship between Iran and Iraq, calling for the expansion of ties in various sectors, particularly the implementation of the agreements reached during recent visits of Iranian and Iraqi officials to each other’s countries.

The Iranian VP and the Iraqi premier also discussed the recent developments in the region, advocating for ongoing consultations to help strengthen regional stability.

Zarif also held separate talks with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, who said that the increased exchange of delegations between Iran and Iraq would facilitate the development of mutual ties.

Al-Mashhadani referred to his visit to Tehran earlier this week, describing his talks with Iranian officials as very successful.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani (right) hosts Iranian VP Zarif and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad, February 6, 2025.

Earlier on Thursday, VP Zarif met with Mohammed Al-Hassan, Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The two discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in Iraq and Palestine.

Iran's VP for Strategic Affairs Zarif (right), and the head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq meet in Baghdad, February 6, 2025.

Zarif highlighted the significance of stability, progress and security in Iraq, saying that regional initiatives and the UN support are crucial in this context.

The Iranian VP also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to continuing cooperation with UNAMI.

Zarif arrived in Iraq on Wednesday night at the official invitation of Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, Leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement.

4208**4194

