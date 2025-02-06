Zarif holds talks with senior Iraqi politician Ammar al-Hakim

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has held a meeting with Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, the head of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement on his visit to Iraq.

In the meeting, al-Hakim emphasized the importance of regional countries' efforts to formulate solutions to deal with the tensions and urged the countries to contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza and Lebanese cities, Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Thursday.

He also emphasized the importance of the Syrian people having fair opportunities to express their will, form an inclusive national government, and write a constitution.

Stating that Iraq has reached important achievements at the political, security, social, and economic levels, al-Hakim emphasized the necessity of preserving these achievements, especially the stability of the country due to its role in the stability of the region.

He added that the stability of the Middle East depends on the stability of all its countries and respect for their characteristics and scope of influence.

6125**9417