Iran condemns US president’s ‘ownership’ plan and ethnic cleansing plan for Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has condemned US President Donald Trump’s ‘ownership’ and ethnic cleansing plan for Gaza, describing it as appalling and aligning with Israel's goal of annihilation of Palestine.

Baghaei said late on Wednesday that this plan was an unprecedented attack on the fundamental principles and foundations of international law and the UN Charter.

He said that undoubtedly, the people who have resisted the most severe crimes and aggressions of the occupying regime for the past 76 years and refused to leave their “ancestral land,” will not allow the US and Israel to destroy their national and historical identity using other techniques.

United States President Donald Trump has unveiled a shocking plan to take over the Gaza Strip after Palestinians are forcibly moved out of the besieged enclave, spurring fears he would back an ethnic-cleansing campaign.

During a news conference with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump said that Palestinians would “love to leave” Gaza, suggesting that the US would take long-term ownership of the Strip while it is rebuilt and redeveloped as the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

6125**9417