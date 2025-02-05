IKCO management handed over to consortium of non-governmental shareholders

Dear Compatriots,

Today, we are proud to announce that, with the trust of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the decision of the assembly of shareholders of IKCO Industrial Group, the management of IKCO has been handed over to a consortium of non-governmental shareholders who own the majority of the company’s shares for many years.

This transition aims to improve the quality of IKCO products, services, rebuild the production and economic infrastructure of IKCO, and ensure consumer satisfaction in the near future. To address the various challenges that have arisen from unprofessional and incompetent management over the past four decades, we invite industry and economic experts to join us in our efforts so that Iranians can once again take pride in our automobile industry.

The employees of IKCO Industrial Group, along with our strong supply chain, our sales and after sales network throughout the country, will support us in this endeavor. After thoroughly identifying the existing issues, we will publicly announce our comprehensive plan.

We are committed to informing the people of Iran about the complete financial report, which will include the total debts of the company to the banks and financial institutions, as well as to suppliers, along with consumer obligations.

This report will be provided within two weeks after we commence our work. Our goal is to repair the past dissatisfaction of Iranian People and to prioritize their satisfaction in the future activities of IKCO Industrial Group.