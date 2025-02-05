Hamas calls for urgent meeting of OIC, Arab League over Trump’s Gaza plan

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League, and the United Nations to convene an urgent meeting following U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks about Gaza.

Hamas issued a statement on Wednesday in reaction to Trump’s suggestion that the United States should "take over" the Gaza Strip.

While condemning in the strongest terms Trump's proposal, Hamas said that such statements are aggressive toward the Palestinian people and their cause, will not serve stability in the region, and “will only put fuel on the fire.”

Hamas said that the Palestinian people and Resistance forces will not allow any state in the world to occupy their land or impose guardianship on them.

The movement added, “We call on the US administration and President Trump to retract these irresponsible statements that contradict international laws and the natural rights of our Palestinian people in their land.”

Hamas called on the Arab League, the OIC, and the United Nations to take a firm stance to preserve the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, and the establishment of an independent state with al-Quds as its capital.

Trump has proposed relocating Gaza's residents to neighboring Arab countries.

