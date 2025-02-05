OPEC unity key to thwarting US sanctions on members: Iran president

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says unity among OPEC members is key to preventing the United States from imposing sanctions on any individual member.

Pezeshkian met with Haitham al-Ghais, the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in Tehran on Wednesday. He congratulated al-Ghais on his re-election as head of OPEC and wished him success in his new tenure.

The president considered sharing experiences and managing the energy market collectively as essential areas for cooperation among OPEC members. He urged all members to act in ways that do not harm one another, arguing that unity would protect them from external pressures, particularly from the United States.

He also underlined the need for OPEC to operate free of political maneuvering.

The president said that just as the Iranian government was working to strengthen “unity and cohesion” at home, it also sought to foster “brotherhood among our neighbors and Islamic nations.”

“We consider it very important to achieve a common language, vision, and policy among OPEC members,” he added.

For his part, al-Ghais appreciated the constructive role of the Islamic Republic within OPEC. “As one of the founders of OPEC, Iran has consistently contributed positively to the organization.”

