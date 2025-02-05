Imposing unilateral sanctions destabilizes oil markets: Iranian minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad says imposing unilateral sanctions on major oil producers and exerting pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) destabilize oil and energy markets and hurt international consumers.

Speaking in a meeting with the visiting Secretary General of OPEC Haitham al-Ghais in Tehran on Wednesday, Paknejad said that OPEC had played a major role in strengthening convergence among OPEC+ manufacturers and interaction with energy consumers around the world.

He said the depoliticization of the oil market was vital for energy security, especially the oil market.

