Russian scholar terms war against Iran as an extremely unwise decision

Tehran, IRNA – Vitaly Naumkin, the research director of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, has said that war against Iran would be an extremely unwise decision, and there are no justifiable grounds for it.

“Threats of war against Iran are currently quite intense, coming from across the ocean, as well as from Israel, some European powers, and the collective West”, Naumkin told TASS in an interview ahead of the 14th Middle East Conference hosted by the Valdai Discussion Club.

“Iran does not possess nuclear weapons and has no intention of acquiring them,” Naumkin added.

“Regardless, it is a large and formidable nation, and going to war with it would be madness,” Naumkin said. “There is a strong sentiment in America favoring the use of force against Iran, but perhaps (President Donald) Trump will choose a different approach. Only time will tell.”

6125**9417