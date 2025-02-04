Report: Trump to sign presidential memo to reinstate ‘maximum pressure’ policy on Iran

Tehran, IRNA - A report says U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign a presidential memo on Tuesday to bring back his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

A U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the order aims to prevent Iran from producing a nuclear weapon and to reduce its oil exports to zero.

This decision marks a return to the strict U.S. policies on Iran that Trump used during his first term, when he withdrew the U.S. from a nuclear deal with Iran and restored tough economic sanctions against the country.

Trump, a Republican, has criticized former President Joe Biden, a Democrat, for making the U.S. less firm in dealing with Iran.

The memo comes as Trump prepares to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington later on Tuesday.

The official said Trump’s directive will instruct the U.S. Treasury Secretary to impose “maximum economic pressure” on Iran, including by targeting those who violate the existing sanctions.

