U.S. has international obligation to extradite war criminals: Amnesty

Tehran, IRNA - Amnesty International says the United States has “a clear obligation” under the Geneva Conventions to extradite individuals accused of war crimes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington to meet with President Donald Trump.

“There must be no ‘safe haven’ for individuals alleged to have committed war crimes & crimes against humanity,” the rights group said in a statement posted on social media.

This is Netanyahu’s first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him last November for crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Amnesty International pointed out that the U.S. has received evidence showing that American-made weapons have been used in war crimes, including actions that contribute to genocide in Gaza.

Ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump, Human Rights Watch also called on the U.S. to stop military aid to Israel.

“If President Trump wants to break with the Biden administration’s complicity in the Israeli government’s atrocities in Gaza, he should immediately suspend arms transfers to Israel,” said Bruno Stagno, HRW’s chief advocacy officer.

He added that while Trump claims the war against Palestinians is not America’s war, continued military support for Israel means it will also become him war.

The U.S. gives Israel at least $3.8 billion in military aid every year, with an additional $17.9 billion authorized by the Joe Biden administration during the war on Gaza.

4353