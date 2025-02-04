Brig. Gen. Sabahi-Fard named commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya base

Tehran, IRNA – Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard has been appointed as the new commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, the central headquarters of Iran’s air defense.

The base operates under the General Staff of the Armed Forces and is tasked with coordinating operations of Iran’s air defense forces.

In a decree on Tuesday, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Baqeri appointed Sabahi-Fard as the head of the base.

The appointment was endorsed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Sabahi-Fard will maintain his previous position as commander of the Army’s Air Defense Force while also taking on the responsibilities of leading the country’s joint air defense command.

He succeeds Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, who previously headed the base.

4353