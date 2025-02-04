Israel failed on battlefield, forced to negotiate with Hamas: Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Israel did not achieve any of its objectives during its aggression on the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that the regime was compelled to negotiate with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a conference titled “Al-Aqsa Storm and Gaza: Realities and Narratives,” held in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi highlighted the significance of narratives and narrative-building in foreign policy.

He said diplomacy and field operations are not separate domains and they function in an “integrated manner.”

The media plays a major role in shaping the narrative surrounding diplomacy, Araghchi said. “We may achieve success in diplomacy and the field, but if we fail in the media realm, our victories will turn into failure, and vice versa.”

The field, diplomacy, and media should work together and each of them plays a pivotal role, he noted.

Araghchi said, “Over the past few months that I was at the Foreign Ministry, there was no distinction between our efforts in the field and our diplomatic activities.”

“Our diplomacy is our field, and our field is also our diplomacy. The media is also on our side,” he added.

Araghchi referred to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinians, saying that Israel achieved nothing in its aggression to Gaza and that the Resistance excelled on the battlefield.

“Resistance is an ideal and a school, one that cannot be eradicated through aerial bombardment or violence,” he said, adding, “The main weapon of the Resistance is not conventional military weapons; rather, it lies in the sacrifice of its martyrs.”

The Israeli regime was compelled to negotiate with Hamas after 16 months of genocide against Palestinians, Araghchi said.

He noted that the International Criminal Court (ICC) was also pressured to declare Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal.

