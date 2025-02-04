IRGC naval group arrives in UAE port

Tehran, IRNA – UAE officials, along with Iran’s Ambassador to Dubai Reza Ameri, welcomed the IRGC naval group, which consists of four vessels.

The welcoming ceremony was also attended by a deputy defense minister of the UAE as well as a number of diplomats and military attaches’ residing in the Arab country on Monday night.

This marks the first time an Iranian naval group is visiting a coast in the UAE, signifying an improvement in bilateral relations and a mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation in all sectors. It also aligns with Iran’s regional strategy to enhance collaborations with neighboring states.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Navy, said on the sidelines of the 14th Malek Ashtar Festival in Tehran that this visit marks the first time four vessels from both the Iranian Army and IRGC have been dispatched to the UAE.

The commander also said that the Iranian officials have time and again stated regional countries are capable of ensuring security in the region, emphasizing that there is no need for the presence of foreign forces.

