No change in Iran's nuclear case management: MFA

Tehran, IRNA – Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that there has been no change in the management of Iran's nuclear case.

In a statement, the MFA confirmed that it continues to handle the talks and negotiations on the nuclear issue as it has in the past.

Responding to media inquiries about the management of the nuclear case, the Ministry emphasized that "no changes have been made in this regard."

The statement added that the Supreme National Security Council of Iran is still responsible for determining the negotiating strategy and coordinating between relevant institutions.

