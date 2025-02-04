Former UK Labour leader holds Israel, its sponsors accountable for genocide in Palestine

London, IRNA - Former Leader of the UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has held responsible Israel and those who are still sending arms to the regime for genocide in Palestine.

"The death toll in Gaza has already been updated to 61,709," Corbyn wrote on his X account on Monday.

"The true scale of Israel's atrocities is only just emerging - and officials must face justice for every single life lost," he added.

"So should those who continued to send weapons, knowing full well they were enabling genocide," he noted.

Corbin's remarks came as criticism has increased against West's military support for the Israeli regime, especially in the UK and the US.

Over the last six months, the UK has sold billions of pounds of arms to the Israeli regime, and many reports confirmed that they were used against Palestinian civilians.

Members of the Independent Alliance in a letter to Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Hamish Falconer, called for clarification on London's role in the Gaza crisis.

They also urged the government to explain the role of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus in the transfer of weapons to Israel as well as the government's definition of "genocide".

9376**9417