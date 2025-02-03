Pezeshkian: Islamic nations must unite to thwart enemies' plots

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the need for unity among Islamic countries, which he said helps them defeat enemies in their conspiracies against Muslim nations.

“We believe that fomenting internal disputes weakens the Islamic Ummah. If Islamic countries, while making efforts to develop economy and promote livelihood and security for their people, avoid disputes and get united in line with their common goals, the conspiracies of enemies and ill-wishers will definitely bear no result,” Pezeshkian said on Monday.

He made the comments as he hosted Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and his accompanying delegation for talks on bilateral issues and regional developments.

Considering the current global conditions, Pezeshkian said, synergy, empathy, and the enhancement of unity among Islamic countries are among key requirements for these nations.

He also said that sustainable cooperation on trade and economy as well as science and borders are some of the fields that help boost relations among Islamic countries, helping them enhance their unity.

Further in his remarks, President Pezeshkian referred to developments in Syria which is in a transition period after the government of President Bashar al-Assad was toppled in early December last year.

Iran wants an inclusive government to be formed in Syria where tranquility and territorial integrity are preserved, Pezeshkian said, adding that Iran also wants regional security and stability to be protected, and remains in touch with other countries to realize that goal.

Regarding the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, which are still reeling from the devastating impacts of the Israeli aggression, President Pezeshkian proposed that all Islamic countries assist Palestinian and Lebanese people in reconstruction efforts and rebuilding their lives.

The Iraqi speaker, on his part, said that Iran and Iraq share a principled stance on the Palestinian issue.

He also said that the Resistance Front in the region has attained big achievements over the past months despite losing some of its high-profile figures and commanders. That highlights the importance of taking the initiative in the face of enemies at this critical juncture, he added.

