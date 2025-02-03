Iran’s president: Any change to geopolitical borders in region ‘unacceptable’

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran will never accept any changes to the geopolitical borders in the region.

Pezeshkian met with Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, in Tehran on Monday.

The president said that preserving the territorial integrity of regional countries is a key principle of Iran’s foreign policy. “Any change to the borders in the region is not acceptable at all,” he said.

He called for unity among regional nations, especially in light of certain actions by external powers that could lead to conflict.

Pezeshkian said Iran sought to strengthen its relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan across various sectors, including economic, political, cultural, defense, and security.

“We want to develop relations with neighboring countries and Islamic countries because we believe that the emergence of any dispute and rift among Muslims will only invite external interference,” he said.

For his part, Hajiyev said Azerbaijan viewed the Islamic Republic of Iran as a friendly and brotherly neighbor and seeks the deepening of bilateral ties.

