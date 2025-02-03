Iran, Iraq seek closer parliamentary relations

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and his Iraqi counterpart, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, have stressed the importance of developing parliamentary relations and enhancing the economic conditions of both countries.

During a meeting on Monday, Al-Mashhadani, who led a high-level parliamentary delegation to Tehran, both parties called for efforts to strengthen parliamentary relations between Iran and Iraq.

They discussed the activities of parliamentary commissions focused on areas such as roads, railways, border security, and improving economic conditions in both countries.

Qalibaf said the parliaments of the two countries are working on several key areas, including the development of the Khorramshahr-Basra railway, the management of shared rivers, scientific, knowledge-based, and academic relations, the promotion of pilgrimage and tourism, and border security agreements.

He said both countries are determined to support the Resistance Front in defending Islam and the dignity of the Islamic Ummah, while also aiming to strengthen political and economic relations between them.

Emphasizing the importance of enhancing economic relations, Qalibaf noted that Iran is pursuing the development of ties with neighboring countries.

