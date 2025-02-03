Iran appoints new ambassador to Britain

Tehran, IRNA — Seyyed Ali Mousavi has been appointed as the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Britain, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced.

Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei made the announcement during his weekly press conference on Monday in response to a question regarding the appointment of new ambassadors to other countries. He said the names of the new ambassadors are released as soon as they are confirmed.

Mousavi is currently the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s director-general for legal affairs.

