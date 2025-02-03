Violence surges in Jenin amid intensified Israeli attacks

Tehran, IRNA – Violence surges in the city of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, where the Israeli regime’s army has continued a major military offensive for two weeks now, prompting fierce resistance from Palestinian fighters.

Monday marks the 14th day since the Israeli regime launched its offensive in Jenin and its refugee camp, which has so far left 26 Palestinians killed, according to the New Arab website

Israeli forces raided different districts, forcing many residents to leave their homes and even preventing Palestinians from moving.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, said its fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin.

The Israeli military has also conducted attacks on another West Bank city, Tulkarm, for the past eight days, demolishing homes while maintaining a heavy military presence there, according to Palestine’s WAFA news agency.

On Sunday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting to help stop the regime’s attacks on Jenin and Tulkarm.

In the meantime, Francesca P. Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, said that Israeli attacks in the West Bank are considered criminal acts, warning against the regime’s “genocidal campaign” there.

“Israel's genocidal campaign moved to the West Bank during the ceasefire in Gaza and amidst the silence of the intl. community,” she said on her X account.

