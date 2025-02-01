Israel releases 183 Palestinians in 4th swap with Hamas

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli authorities have released 183 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire deal for Gaza.

This is the fourth exchange of prisoners since the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel took effect on January 19.

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society announced on Saturday that among those released, 111 were from the Gaza Strip, detained since October 7, 2023.

Buses carrying the freed prisoners arrived in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In Ramallah, hundreds of residents and families gathered at Mahmoud Darwish Museum Square, waving Palestinian flags to celebrate the return of their loved ones. However, before the release, Israeli forces declared the area near Ofer Prison a closed military zone, preventing families from gathering. Israeli soldiers used sound bombs to disperse the crowds.

The released prisoners will go to the European Hospital for medical check-ups.

Earlier, Hamas transferred three Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross in Khan Younis before they were taken to Israeli-occupied areas.

