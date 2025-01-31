Iran VP stresses standing against unilateralism for governance in digital, AI fields

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has emphasized countering unilateralism in the digital and artificial intelligence economy.

Aref traveled to Kazakhstan on Thursday to attend the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Prime Ministers' meeting as well as the 2025 Almaty Digital Forum.

Speaking at the 2025 Almaty Digital Forum on Friday, Aref urged the member states to cooperate in developing joint digital and AI products to utilize the high potential of these countries. He made the remarks on the second day of the event.

The proposals presented by the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran at this conference included connecting communication infrastructure, integrating laws and facilitating regulations in the digital economy sector, cooperating to create creation and develop common platforms, countering unilateralism for governance in the digital and artificial intelligence economy, and cooperating in the development of joint digital products and artificial intelligence tools to utilize the capabilities of the member countries of the EAEU in developing collaborations in the digital economy sector.

Aref also emphasized in his speech that it was time for Iran and the countries of the region to cooperate to build the foundations of a new digital and industrial era.

