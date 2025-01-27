Administration backs private sector cooperation with Afghanistan

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran will support Iran’s private-run cooperation with Afghanistan.

Araghchi arrived in Kabul on Sunday morning for talks with Afghan officials, marking his first visit to Afghanistan since becoming Iran’s foreign minister.

As part of his one-day trip, the official also held a talk with Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Aziz during his official visit to Kabul, both sides discussed the current state of economic and trade relations between Iran and Afghanistan and explored ways to enhance economic cooperation.

The top diplomat stressed the need to seize opportunities for collaboration in diverse sectors such as industry, agriculture, transportation, and trade.

For his part, Afghanistan’s official thanked Iran for the generous hosting of millions of Afghan migrants over the past few decades.

He lauded the good and long-standing relations between Iran and Afghanistan in various fields.

7129**9417