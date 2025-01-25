63% of Israelis after Netanyahu's resignation: Poll

Tehran, IRNA – The results of an opinion poll show that %63 of Israelis believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should not remain in power.

According to the Israeli channel 12, 27% of the Israeli settlers are against Netanyahu's resignation.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv in an opinion poll announced that %62 of the Israelis held Netanyahu responsible for the security failure on October 7, 2023.

Those who participated in this poll believe that like Chief of the General Staff of the Israel military forces Herzi Halevi, Netanyahu should be held accountable and resign.

Earlier on January 22, Zionist sources announced that the Director of Israel's Security Agency (Shin Bet) Ronen Bar is likely to resign.

Shortly after Halevi's announcement, the head of the Israeli military's southern command, Yaron Finkelman, also announced his resignation.

In the meantime, the head of the opposition party Yisrael Beitenu, Avigdor Liberman, called on Netanyahu and the rest of the cabinet ministers “to take responsibility and follow in the footsteps of Halevi.”

Halevi is the most senior Israeli figure to resign over the failure to stop Operation Al-Aqsa Storm led by Hamas, in which about 1,200 Israeli military personnel and illegal settlers were killed and 250 others were taken prisoner.

