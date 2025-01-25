Unseen footage released of Palestinian commander Yahya Sinwar

Tehran, IRNA — For the first time Al Jazeera has published rare footage of Yahya Sinwar related to the Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which unfolded on October 7, 2023.

Al Jazeera recently published footage of Yahya Sinwar, the then-leader of Hamas and the architect of the October 7 operation.

The video clip also shows Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas's military wing – al-Qassam Brigades – who is thought to have been a key planner of the Al-Aqsa Storm.

The scenes show a document from the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm, which is considered a sign of careful preparation for the operation that shaped the biggest Palestinian attack on the Israeli occupation regime in decades.

Sinwar was a senior Hamas official who served as the movement’s political leader from August 2024 until his martyrdom on October 16 that year.

