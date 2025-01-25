Iraqi president highlights Iran’s importance, says both nations unignorable

Tehran, IRNA – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid has described Iran as an important neighbor of his country, saying the two nations cannot ignore each other.

Speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Rashid noted that Iraqis and Iranians have lived together for centuries.

“Iran is an important and large neighbor to Iraq,” he said. “Iran cannot be ignored by Iraq and Iraq cannot be ignored by Iran.”

Both countries have numerous communities, which makes them closely linked, he added.

The Iraqi president further said that historically, both countries have exchanged visitors, traded goods, and maintained dialogue.

He went on to say that his country seeks to establish strong relationships with all of its neighbors while preserving its independence, expressing satisfaction that Baghdad has achieved this goal.

“Unfortunately, we still face interference from Turkish troops in the Kurdistan Region,” he stated, adding, “We appeal to the Turkish government to end this interference. This remains a concern in our politics, and we will not allow any foreign interference in our sovereignty. At the same time, we will not permit anyone from within Iraq to attack or undermine other political systems.”

4354**9417