Mauritania’s envoy says Iran is one of safest countries in world

Kish Island, IRNA – Mauritania’s Ambassador to Tehran Sidi Mohamed Mohamed Radhi has rejected the Western media campaign against Iran, describing the country as one of the safest places in the world.

“Iran is so safe that I have no desire to have bodyguards, and most of the time I make daily purchases alone,” Mohamed Radhi said in an exclusive interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the 2025 Kish Expo International Exhibition, which was published on Saturday.

The ambassador said that he had a different impression about Iran prior to starting his diplomatic mission in the Islamic Republic, which he said was based on Western media reports. But, he added, what he experienced in Iran was quite different and the country is very safe.

The Mauritanian envoy also said his country welcomes any economic and cultural interactions with Iran, with efforts already being made to boost cooperation.

He hailed Iran’s progress amid Western-imposed sanctions, saying that the measures have not hindered Iran’s growth, and that Mauritania needs Iranian industrial knowledge and experience.

Referring to his visits to many European countries as well as his diplomatic mission to Spain, Mohamed Radhi said Iran is more developed than some European states.

The Iranian people make all their financial transactions through debit cards or cellphone, while even Europe has failed to eliminate banknotes, he stated.

Mohamed Radhi is Mauritania’s first ambassador to Iran. Formerly, the African country had posted a charge d’affaires to the Islamic Republic.

