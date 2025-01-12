Iranian national detained in Italy returns to Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – An Iranian citizen who had been arrested in Italy, Mohammad Abedini, returned to Iran on Sunday evening, according to an announcement by the Iranian Judiciary.

The Judiciary said that Abedini, who had been arrested due to a misunderstanding, was released from detention in Italy after efforts made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and following negotiations between the intelligence services of the two countries.

The misunderstanding was resolved and Abedini was released from prison, the Iranian Judiciary said.

A few hours before his return to Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced Abedini’s release and said he would be flown back home.

Abedini, 38, a mechanical engineering graduate from Sharif University of Technology, was detained by Italian police at Milan Airport while preparing to travel to Switzerland on December 16.

Earlier, Iranian officials had said that Abedini’s arrest was illegal and had been carried out at the request of the US government.

4194**4482