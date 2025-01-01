Israeli regime engages in environmental destruction in southern Lebanon

According to IRNA’s Wednesday report quoting Israeli newspaper Maariv, with less than a month left from the 60-day ceasefire, the Tel Aviv regime repeatedly violated the truce, most recently by setting fire to trees and plants in southern Lebanon.

On November 27, 2024, the Israeli regime, Lebanon, and five mediating countries, including the United States, signed a ceasefire agreement. The conflict between the regime and Hezbollah commenced on October 8, 2023, escalating significantly when Zionists invaded Lebanon on October 1, 2024.

The Israeli regime claims that southern Lebanon could serve as shelter for Hezbollah fighters. Following the recent ground conflict, both parties agreed to a 60-day ceasefire; however, the regime has blatantly disregarded its commitments from the outset and appears to be seeking to escalate tensions once the ceasefire concludes; thus, Hezbollah is preparing for the aftermath, fully aware of Israel's intentions.

The Israeli army has a history of deliberately polluting drinking water resources in Lebanon and Gaza.

