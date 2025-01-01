Jan 1, 2025, 11:47 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85707063
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Israeli regime engages in environmental destruction in southern Lebanon

Jan 1, 2025, 11:47 AM
News ID: 85707063
Israeli regime engages in environmental destruction in southern Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA - The Israeli regime’s army has escalated its actions to devastate the environment in southern Lebanon as the ceasefire between the regime and Lebanon nears its conclusion.

According to IRNA’s Wednesday report quoting Israeli newspaper Maariv, with less than a month left from the 60-day ceasefire, the Tel Aviv regime repeatedly violated the truce, most recently by setting fire to trees and plants in southern Lebanon.

On November 27, 2024, the Israeli regime, Lebanon, and five mediating countries, including the United States, signed a ceasefire agreement. The conflict between the regime and Hezbollah commenced on October 8, 2023, escalating significantly when Zionists invaded Lebanon on October 1, 2024.

The Israeli regime claims that southern Lebanon could serve as shelter for Hezbollah fighters. Following the recent ground conflict, both parties agreed to a 60-day ceasefire; however, the regime has blatantly disregarded its commitments from the outset and appears to be seeking to escalate tensions once the ceasefire concludes; thus, Hezbollah is preparing for the aftermath, fully aware of Israel's intentions.

The Israeli army has a history of deliberately polluting drinking water resources in Lebanon and Gaza.

4208**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .