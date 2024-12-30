Qalibaf: Iran seeks to establish security in Syria

Saying that the Islamic Republic is definitely seeking to establish security in Syria, Qalibaf reminded that the synergy of Muslim countries can have a significant effect on establishing security and stability in the region.

Qalibaf described the relations between Iran and Oman as favorable, and said, "However, it is necessary to develop bilateral relations in the political and economic fields according to the existing facilities and capacities."

Referring to the current situation in the region, Qalibaf said that the Zionist regime started its crimes with genocide in Gaza, followed by a 2-month invasion of Lebanon, and today it has taken military measures in Yemen.

"This is despite the fact that their actions are carried out with the full support of the US president and other western countries, and in this way they have targeted the infrastructure of the countries in the region with their military actions," he added.

Leading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Badr Al-Busaidi arrived in Tehran earlier in the day for discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments.

The visit, made at the invitation of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is expected to cover the latest developments in bilateral ties and key regional issues.

During his stay, the Omani foreign minister is also scheduled to meet with other senior Iranian political and economic officials for further dialogue and collaboration.

9341**2050