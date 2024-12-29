One arrested in connection with Hormuzgan suicide bombing: Iranian official

Head of Hormuzgan Province's Justice Department Mojtaba Ghahremani said on Sunday that judicial and intelligence forces are investigating the suicide bombing that led to the martyrdom of Captain Mojtaba Shahidi.

Such incidents will fail to undermine the will of the Iranian nation, the official further noted.

The martyrdom of Captain Shahidi was announced by the provincial law enforcement agency in Hormuzgan late on Saturday.

It said that a suicide bomber blew themselves up when Shahidi and his colleague Captain Javad Chatr Sahar were on an exit path. The bomber was killed on the spot.

Meantime, the political, security and social deputy of Hormuzgan Governor-General's Office said that the identity of the perpetrator of last night's suicide attack has not yet been accurately identified and investigations are ongoing. "But the evidence shows that he was affiliated with Takfiri groups."

Regarding the details of the terrorist incident in Bandar Lengeh city, Ehsan Kamrani said that all security and intelligence measures have been taken to investigate the details of the terrorist incident, and security investigations are underway to identify the suicide bomber.

