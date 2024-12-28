Dec 28, 2024, 7:23 PM
Iran's non-oil exports reach $43.14 billion in nine months

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's non-oil exports reached $43.14 billion in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, marking an 18% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Foroud Asgari announced the trade report on Saturday, noting that the country's imports, including gold ingots, amounted to $50.89 billion during this period. The weight of imports decreased by 3.16% to 27.94 million tons, he added.

Asgari highlighted that non-oil exports by weight rose by 13.77% year-on-year to 116.35 million tons. The average customs value per ton of exported goods increased by 3.74% to $371.

China remained the largest destination for Iranian non-oil exports at $11 billion, followed by Iraq ($9.4 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($5.3 billion), Turkey ($5.2 billion), Afghanistan ($1.7 billion), Pakistan ($1.7 billion), and India ($1.4 billion). These seven countries collectively accounted for 82.85% of the total export value and 82.40% of the total export weight.

Regarding imports, the UAE led with $15.3 billion, followed by China ($13 billion), Turkey ($8.9 billion), Germany ($1.8 billion), India ($1.1 billion), Russia ($1.1 billion), and Hong Kong ($1 billion). These seven countries contributed 83% of the total import value and 75% of the total import weight.

