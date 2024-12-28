Iran's non-oil exports reach $43.14 billion in nine months

Foroud Asgari announced the trade report on Saturday, noting that the country's imports, including gold ingots, amounted to $50.89 billion during this period. The weight of imports decreased by 3.16% to 27.94 million tons, he added.

Asgari highlighted that non-oil exports by weight rose by 13.77% year-on-year to 116.35 million tons. The average customs value per ton of exported goods increased by 3.74% to $371.

China remained the largest destination for Iranian non-oil exports at $11 billion, followed by Iraq ($9.4 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($5.3 billion), Turkey ($5.2 billion), Afghanistan ($1.7 billion), Pakistan ($1.7 billion), and India ($1.4 billion). These seven countries collectively accounted for 82.85% of the total export value and 82.40% of the total export weight.

Regarding imports, the UAE led with $15.3 billion, followed by China ($13 billion), Turkey ($8.9 billion), Germany ($1.8 billion), India ($1.1 billion), Russia ($1.1 billion), and Hong Kong ($1 billion). These seven countries contributed 83% of the total import value and 75% of the total import weight.

