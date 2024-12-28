FM Araghchi describes 2025 as important year for Iran’s nuclear issue

After meeting with the Chinese foreign minister and the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing on Saturday, Araghchi, who led an official delegation to China, spoke to reporters about the discussions.

The top Iranian diplomat highlighted the wide range of bilateral cooperation topics that were covered, including economic, cultural, and political issues.

Additionally, he emphasized that both sides exchanged views on Iran's nuclear issue, noting that 2025 will be a significant year for it.

The two sides discussed various international and regional issues, with a particular focus on the serious concern of terrorism, he said, adding that they also addressed topics related to Afghanistan, Syria, Gaza, Lebanon, the Palestinian issue, and Yemen.

Regarding his meeting with the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing, Araghchi stated, “During this meeting, we reviewed the proposals made by the Islamic Republic of Iran concerning trade, security, economic cooperation, energy, and the establishment of an energy hub among the member countries of the SCO.”

3266**2050