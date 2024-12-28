Iran considers 25-year cooperation plan as ‘strong basis’ for developing ties with China

Araghchi, headin an official delegation, visited China and met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Saturday.

During their meeting, both sides expressed a strong desire to strengthen and develop the strategic relations between their countries.

They reviewed the current status of their relations in areas such as economy, trade, investment, energy, and transportation, discussing ways to enhance bilateral relations and expand cooperation within the framework of the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries.

Referring to the long-standing and robust relationship between Iran and China as two ancient civilizations in Asia, Araghchi stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to utilizing the abundant opportunities for collaboration with China and views the 25-year plan as a strong foundation for enhancing relations across various sectors.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign minister underlined Iran's significant role as an active and influential power in West Asia, along with its natural, geographical, and human resources, expressing the commitment of Chinese leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Both sides also discussed and shared perspectives on the current security and political developments in the West Asian region.

The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China emphasized that the Middle East is the domain of its people and should not be subjected to destructive interference by external actors seeking to further their geopolitical goals and ambitions.

Both sides also expressed concern about the threats posed by chaos and insecurity in Syria, underscoring the importance of preserving Syria's national unity and territorial integrity, as well as facilitating a peaceful and secure transition to sovereignty that addresses the needs of all strata of Syrian society.

They also discussed the importance of enhancing cooperation to combat terrorism, uphold the rule of law at the international level, address nuclear issues, lift sanctions, and expand collaboration within institutions of which both countries are members, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

