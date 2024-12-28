Dec 28, 2024, 2:07 PM
'Iran, China determined to help boost global peace, security'  

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei says that Tehran and Beijing are determined to help enhance peace and security at the international level.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is currently in Beijing on his first bilateral official visit outside the region, Baghaei on Saturday wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The top diplomat held "very fruitful comprehensive talks with his Chinese counterpart, Member of the political bureau of CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest," the spokesman said in his post. 

He added, "Iran and China, as comprehensive strategic partners are determined to expand their close consultations with a view to deepening their bilateral ties for the good of their peoples and for further contributing to the rule of law at the int'l level, peace and security." 

Araghchi held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday, a day after he arrived in Beijing.

