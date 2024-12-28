Dec 28, 2024, 1:58 PM
UN condemns Israeli airstrike on Sana’a Airport

Tehran, IRNA - The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen has condemned the Israeli regime's attack on Sana’a International Airport.

Julien Harneis condemned the Israeli regime's Thursday attack on the airport, which took place while he was present there alongside Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and 18 other UN members, according to Iran’s Fars news agency citing a report by Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network on Saturday. 

Harneis said that Sana’a International Airport is a civilian location, which is used by the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, and is crucial for delivering humanitarian aid to Yemen.

He stressed that the warring parties must guarantee that they will not target civilian positions, warning that humanitarian operations would be paralyzed if that airport stops operating.

In addition to Sana’a International Airport, the Israeli regime also struck Yemen’s Al Hudaydah Port and a power plant in south of the capital city on Thursday.

