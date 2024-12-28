‘Iran armed forces well-prepared to respond decisively to threats’

The statement was issued on Saturday to mark the anniversary of what is known in Iran as the Epic of 9th Dey, the tenth month of the Iranian calendar. The occasion refers to December 30, 2009, when massive rallies were held nationwide in support of the Islamic system in response to attempts to incite unrest following presidential elections.

The occasion symbolizes the resolve and struggle for the causes of the Islamic Revolution, marking a significant moment in history, added the statement.

Despite the United States and the Zionist regime's persistent efforts to undermine the Islamic Revolution and its objectives, the unwavering presence and resilience of the people have resulted in repeated failures for these adversaries, the statement further said.

Recent developments in the region, particularly in Syria, highlight the ongoing threats posed by global arrogance, chiefly driven by the US, revealing the collaborative schemes of American and Zionist forces, the statement noted.

It also said as the armed forces honor Epic of 9th Dey and commemorate the fifth martyrdom anniversary of Iran’s anti-terror icon General Qassem Soleimani, the armed forces reaffirm their commitment to utilizing all of their strength, experiences, and advanced defenses in support of the Iranian nation.

